Request 1-Day Volume Tops $411,395.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Request has a market cap of $26.23 million and $411,395.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Binance. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ethfinex, WazirX, CoinExchange, Koinex, Binance, DDEX, Huobi Global, Gate.io, COSS, KuCoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Coineal, Mercatox, Bancor Network and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

