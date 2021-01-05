Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arvinas (ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

12/23/2020 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.00 to $123.00.

12/15/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $43.00 to $123.00.

12/14/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/14/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

12/14/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,610. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

