Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avaya (AVYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avaya (NYSE: AVYA):

12/23/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

12/15/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $23.50.

Shares of AVYA opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

