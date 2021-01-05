Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $342.19 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $342.19 million and $232.74 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

