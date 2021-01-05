Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,294. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

