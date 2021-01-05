Reviewing China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Unique Fabricating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Unique Fabricating’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.45 $9.96 million $0.32 19.84 Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.37 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -35.63

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Unique Fabricating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50%

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Unique Fabricating on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

