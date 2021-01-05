Reviewing HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HST Global alerts:

31.4% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of HST Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HST Global and Eidos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HST Global N/A N/A $430,000.00 N/A N/A Eidos Therapeutics $26.69 million 174.68 -$37.83 million ($1.03) -116.48

HST Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eidos Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HST Global and Eidos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HST Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Eidos Therapeutics 1 8 1 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $59.04, indicating a potential downside of 50.79%. Given Eidos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eidos Therapeutics is more favorable than HST Global.

Risk & Volatility

HST Global has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HST Global and Eidos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HST Global N/A -1,715.09% -13,300.29% Eidos Therapeutics N/A -65.21% -53.04%

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics beats HST Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HST Global

HST Global, Inc., an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases. The company also intends to acquire products for the treatment of individual health challenges. HST Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for HST Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HST Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.