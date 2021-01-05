Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 268,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 261,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

