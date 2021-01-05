Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 8.4%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. 3,212,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,409,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.