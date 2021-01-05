Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

