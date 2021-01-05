RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 1,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.