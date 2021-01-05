RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Shares Up 0.6%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94. 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.08% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

