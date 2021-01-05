RMPL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,302.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. RMPL has a market cap of $732,500.99 and $12,302.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 894,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,204 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.