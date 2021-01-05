Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.22. Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3,299,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of £31.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.58.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

