Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.50. Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 1,365,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

