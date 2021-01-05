Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of PNC opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

