Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 211.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.