Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,472,000 after buying an additional 1,150,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

