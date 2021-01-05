Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 1.11% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

