Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 970 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.279 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

