Rockland Trust Co. Sells 8,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 66,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

