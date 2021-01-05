Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.73.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.21. The stock has a market cap of C$30.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

