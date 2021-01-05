Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $414.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

ROKU stock traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $363.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,509 shares of company stock worth $70,372,287. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roku by 400.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

