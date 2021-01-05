Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $335.38 and last traded at $335.18. Approximately 4,496,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,707,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.90.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

