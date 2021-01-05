Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $186.19

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.19 and traded as low as $109.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) shares last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.34.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.