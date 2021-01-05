Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.26. 2,162,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,535,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

