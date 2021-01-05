Rotten (ROT) Market Capitalization Hits $246,293.01

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $246,293.01 and approximately $6,788.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 49,892,570 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

