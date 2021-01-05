Rotten (ROT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,264.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $242,189.47 and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 49,501,900 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

