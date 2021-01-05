Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 5.6%

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85. 256,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 56,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43.

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.