Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.