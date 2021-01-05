Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.39.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE:AC traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.11. 3,401,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,229. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.