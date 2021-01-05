Royal Bank of Canada Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $82.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.05. 253,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

