Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.22.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.20 on Tuesday, reaching $492.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $516.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.