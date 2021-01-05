Royal Bank of Canada Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $437.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.31.

SIVB opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $392.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

