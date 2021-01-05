Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.58

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

