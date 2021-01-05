Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

