Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $357.10

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 1417556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.70 ($4.41).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.75 ($2.82).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

