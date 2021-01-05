Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.13. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 65,788 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

