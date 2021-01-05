Ruff (RUFF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

