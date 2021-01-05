Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) (LON:RUR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) (LON:RUR) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 668,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,766,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

About Rurelec PLC (RUR.L) (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells wholesale electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

