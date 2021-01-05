Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.10

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 62833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.00.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

