Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 6.9%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 550,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 465,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 996.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 131.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

