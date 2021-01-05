S.Finance (SFG) Market Cap Tops $29,629.18

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. S.Finance has a market cap of $29,629.18 and $2.61 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00126236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00254072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00523105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00279130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018114 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

S.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

