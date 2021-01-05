Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 722,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,477. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
See Also: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.