Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 722,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,477. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

