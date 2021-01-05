Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 7%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 7,848,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,329,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,996,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 144.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after buying an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

