SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $339,120.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $19.72 or 0.00058192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $339,120.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00211588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00261695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

