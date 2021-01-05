Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00426618 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

