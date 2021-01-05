SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $66,446.46 and $1.40 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00283265 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

