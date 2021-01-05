SafeCoin Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $679,314.06 and $81.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,884.80 or 0.99544502 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00269039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00493265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00139815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

