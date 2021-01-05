Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Shares Gap Down to $230.00

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $221.00. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $239.55, with a volume of 726,706 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.25. The firm has a market cap of £335.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

